Udaariyaan, 7th February 2022, Written Update: Jasmin throws Tejo out of the house

In today’s episode, Jasmin asks Fateh to click photos with her. Rupy’s worried for Tejo and Satti tells that Tejo and Fateh should get their love by marrying each other. He tells Jasmin won’t let them live in peace and they all can’t stay in the same house. Fateh spots Tejo and goes to talk to her. Tejo tells him that she got a letter from college and assures him that bb his job is safe. Jasmin yells and laughs. Tejo tells Fateh that Jasmin will become fine in some time. Fateh tells he doesn’t think so because he can’t even feel free or breathe freely. Simran hugs Tejo and tells them that she feels nice looking at them both together. Mahi also comes and hugs Tejo and calls her in.

Fateh tells everyone that he still has his job in the college and will resume work from the next day. Jasmin comes and tells Fateh to kick Tejo out of the house. Khushbeer exclaims what. Jasmin holds Tejo’s hand and tells her to leave. Fateh holds Jasmin’s hand and tells her to leave Tejo’s hand. Jasmin pushes Tejo and she falls down. Jasmin tells she can’t enter the house anymore. Fateh tells she can come whenever she wants to and pulls Tejo back up. Gurpreet tells Jasmin to let Fateh and Tejo be as they’ve fulfilled all her wishes.

Tejo tells she only came to give him the letter and meet everyone and she can’t stop her. Jasmin makes Amrik recall his accident and Amrik asks Tejo to leave. Jasmin pushes Tejo out and shuts the door. Tejo leaves crying and Fateh also cries. The next day, Khushbeer reads the newspaper where Jasmin has defamed Fateh. Fateh goes to the college and people protest against him. Fateh asks what happened and a man shows him the newspaper and Fateh gets shocked.

