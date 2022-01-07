Udaariyaan, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Khushbeer and Rupy blame each other

In today's episode, Khushbeer is upset after learning Rupy’s secret. Fateh and Tejo share a tender moment in the college staffroom as he assists her in time of need. Tejo tries to hide how much he means to her. She continues to be rude to him, but he shows only affection and patience.

Khushbeer confronts Rupy. Gurpreet also rebukes Satti. Rupy explains why he kept the truth hidden. He claims that Fateh has only brought grief into Tejo's life. He thought that she was moving on with Angad. He had no idea that Tejo and Fateh would meet up again. Khushbeer gets enraged. Khushbeer takes his son's side and blames Jasmin for the issues. Rupy and Khushbeer have a furious argument.

Mahi informs Fateh about Kushbeer and Rupy's altercation. Fateh and Tejo don't want their families to clash, as this would jeopardise their relationship. Tejo and Fateh explain the situation to their families in order to calm them down. Fateh informs Khushbeer and Gurpreet that he made Rupy to keep the matter secret. He claims that all he wanted was to see Tejo happy with Angad, so he left everyone's life. He apologises to his family and Rupy. Rupy warns him to stay away from Tejo.

Fateh hopes Khushbeer will forgive Rupy. Tejo tries to calm Rupy down and persuade him to forgive Khushbeer for the incident. Fateh and Tejo make an attempt to reunite their family. Simran feels guilty because she is the cause of all this conflict. Tejo approaches Khushbeer and apologises on Rupy's behalf. He just asks her to forgive Fateh as this would resolve all their family issues.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Angad warns Fateh against getting close to Tejo