Udaariyaan, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Tejo to execute her plan with Angad

In today's episode, Fateh explains to the crowd that the news that has been printed in the newspaper is false. He pleads with the Principal to understand that he has been targeted, but the Principal fired him. Tejo offers to help Fateh, but he advises her to stay away from this mess.

Elsewhere, Jasmin scolds Gurpreet for cooking tasteless food. Fateh arrives and yells at her for publishing fake news to tarnish his reputation. He blames her for losing his job, to which Jasmin reminds him how he burnt her passport along with her dreams earlier. She says Fateh is worried because he wouldn't get to meet Tejo anymore. Khushbeer thinks of filing a complaint against the newspaper but Fateh shares that he met the editor and learned that Jasmin had given him a tip.

On the other hand, Tejo meets Angad and asks for his help to prevent Jasmin from jeopardizing the Virks. Angad says he was stuck in a legal procedure but now has proof to fight Jasmin. Again, Jasmin snatches food plates from Virk's family members and says she has hired a cook and everyone will eat what she wants them to eat. Khushbeer denies eating food made in Jasmin's Kitchen, to which the latter asks him to order from outside. She assigns everyone work and asks Biji to fold clothes. Khushbeer shouts at Jasmin then the latter throws all the clothes on the floor to insult his mother.

Tejo enters the house and pushes Jasmin away. She warns Jasmin to behave or else she will call the police. She reminds her that she is her elder sister, who is way more intelligent and smart than her. Jasmin asks her to get out of the house, but Tejo reveals that half of the house property belongs to Jasmin, but the other half belongs to Angad. Jasmin tells Tejo she doesn't have any relationship with Angad, so she can not stay in this house. Tejo shows a document and asks her to learn about her relationship with Angad.

