Udaariyaan, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh tries to convince Tejo

Today’s episode begins with Tejo slapping Fateh. Tejo tells him that she had come here to apologise and he in return, questioned her character. Now, Tejo has nothing to speak. Tejo leaves in a rickshaw. She mourns throughout the ride and Fateh on the other hand, kicks the football angrily. Satti thanks Angad for bailing out Jasmine. Satti tells Jasmine that she shall never forgive her. Jasmine runs to her room before Rupy notices her. Jasmine texts Amrik to resolve things. She decides that she needs to clear things with Amrik and thus, she shall visit his home.

Tejo comes and stops Jasmine from going to the Virks. Tejo tells her that she doesn’t need to apologize and if Fateh and Amrik love the sisters, then they shall come to receive them. Rupy hears everything and leaves in anger. Jasmine confronts Amrik while he is out to jog and apologizes. Amrik tells her that he shall consider her apology only if his family decides to forgive her. At Virks, the party personnel came and invited Khushbeer to have his position and throne back. The person informs that everything was done by Tejo. He explains how Tejo came to the head office showing them the videos of Khushbeer’s social work done.

Fateh goes upstairs in remorse. He feels he should go apologize to Tejo. Khushbeer tells Gurpreet that he shall meet Tejo and apologize to her Fateh accompanies him. Khushbeer asks Tejo to meet somewhere out. Tejo waits at a café. Fateh remembers the times when Tejo demanded ice cream as an apology. Fateh buys ice cream for Tejo. At café, Angad visits Tejo. He asks her to forgive Fateh and Tejo refused. Fateh hears everything from a distance and leaves the café disappointedly.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo slaps Fateh for misconduct