Udaariyaan, 9th February 2022, Written Update: Fateh questions Angad’s intentions

In today’s episode, Tejo tells Jasmin to read the agreement as it declares that she can stay here as she’s Angad’s tenant. She tells Jasmin all her efforts went in vain. Angad tells Jasmin that Tejo can stay here according to the agreement and asks Jasmin to read it properly. Jasmin tells Tejo to not fly as she will cut her wings. Tejo tells her to be aware. The pandit tells Rupy that Tejo’s future will be good and it will be written by her. Tejo tells Jasmin that she can also get bad and behave like her so it’s better if she doesn’t see that side of her Rupy asks the Pandit if there’s someone who’ll support and be with her in her life.

Pandit tells Tejo doesn’t need anyone as she’s strong alone. Angad tells Jasmin that he’ll keep visiting and leaves. Jasmin asks Tejo why Angad is helping her and asks if he’s just a friend. Tejo tells Jasmin that she wouldn’t understand the value of a friend as she’s never had one. Jasmin says Tejo can’t stay with her and leaves. Harman asks Rupy if he wanted to know Tejo and Fateh will be together or not. Rupy says yes but he didn’t tell anything about it. Harman says Tejo is a great girl and will write her own fate. Rupy agrees. Fateh assures Khushbeer that they trust his decision and will free the house soon. Jasmin asks Gurpreet to make tea for her.

Gurpreet burns her hand while preparing the tea and Tejo rushes towards her. Jasmin asks Tejo why did she cross the rope. Tejo tells because Gurpreet got hurt. Jasmin yells at her and Tejo makes her fall. Jasmin gets annoyed and leaves. Everyone laughs and Tejo asks them to keep smiling. Fateh asks Angad why is he helping Tejo. Angad tells because he loves her and respects their friendship.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Tejo to execute her plan with Angad