Udaariyaan, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Fateh exposes Angad’s truth to Tejo

Today’s episode begins with Tejo expressing her angst towards Fateh to Angad and telling him how one person whom she loved the most tried taking her life. Angad pacifies her and asks her to rest. Jasmine tells Fateh that it cannot be Angad behind Tejo’s murder attempt as he already got what he wanted. Angad calls someone and tells the person how happy he is to receive Tejo. He also affirms that he needs to plan something and kill Tejo this time. Angad turns and notices that Tejo was eavesdropping on the conversation. Luckily, Tejo didn’t hear anything and Angad feels at ease.

Tejo tells him that she wishes to go home as she is feeling restless. Angad suggests she stay with him as Jasmine and Amrik already know her address and shall try reaching out to her. Fateh decides to find Angad’s address through the cab he booked, Jasmine visits her flat, and Amrik waits for her outside the café. Amrik makes a call to India and talks to Gurpreet. He informs her that Fateh, Jasmine, and he are in London. Gurpreet gets paranoid knowing Fateh is in London. Amrik gives her the good news that Tejo is alive.

Jasmine tries calling Amrik but he does not pick up her call. Tejo tells Angad that she needs to head to the café as it is urgent. Angad suggests she skip the office and accompany him to the City Centre. Fateh reaches Angad’s place and follows them. Amrik tells Jasmine that he was talking to Gurpreet and thus, he could not pick up her call. Jasmine lashes out at Amrik for telling everything to Gurpreet. Angad plans on killing Tejo in the crowd. Fateh pulls Tejo to the side and informs her that Angad is the one who tried killing her as she was pregnant with his baby. Tejo is shell-shocked learning this. Angad watches Tejo and Fateh converse with each other.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

