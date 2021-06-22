Udaariyaan SPOILERS: Fateh gets distracted during boxing match; How will Tejo motivate him?

Fateh still loves Jasmine and constantly thinks about her. He is gearing up for a match with an international player. Will he be able to win?

Colors’ popular show Udaariyaan is getting interesting with each passing day. The show is managing to keep the audience entertained with its storyline. In the show, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen in the lead roles. It is a love triangle show wherein the three main characters Tejo (played by Priyanka), Fateh (played by Ankit) and Jasmine (played by Isha) are connected. Till now, we saw that Jasmine had refused to marry Fateh as she wants to go to Canada. Because of which her sister Tejo gets married to Fateh.

However, in tonight’s episode, viewers will see Fateh is all set to fight with an international player, Gordon in a boxing match. But he is distracted as he is constantly thinking about Jasmine and Gippy. On the other hand, Gordon takes advantage of this and keeps hitting Fateh. Everyone starts to panic. Meanwhile, Jasmine is getting ready to go meet Gippy when she gets a call from Preeto about Fateh’s boxing match. Soon, Tejo realises the reason why Fateh is distracted and starts to motivate him to stand up and fight back.

Tejo is an obedient wife and always wants to see her husband on top. She knows that Faten loves Jasmine and cannot accept her but she has accepted destiny. She always supports him in all his decision and Faten also understands her. It will be really interesting to see how Tejo will encourage Fateh during the boxing match and make him win? Viewers are loving their chemistry.

