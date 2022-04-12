Udaariyan, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh's and Tejo's tape gets exposed

Today's episode begins with Tejo wishing luck to Khushbeer. Jasmine requests Fateh to forgive Tejo. She alerts him that their misunderstandings will give someone a golden chance to play their tricks (Angad). Tejo observes Fateh and Jasmine talking. Fateh asks Tejo to leave and handle her tent rather than being at Virks' tent. Tejo leaves in disappointment. Jasmine hands her the pamphlets. Tejo searches for her purse but it is nowhere. Angad and Tejo check the CCTV footage. There, Tejo finds Jasmine entering Fateh's tent.

Angad pacifies Tejo telling her Jasmine might have misunderstood between Fateh and Amrik. Tejo tries to believe this. At night, Tejo thinks that how history is repeating and tables have turned. At first, Fateh doubted her and Angad. Now, she is doubting him and Jasmine. Even Fateh is restless at his home. He texts Tejo and asks her to meet to sort out things. Tejo leaves and Angad also follows her. Fateh has an illusion of Tejo forgiving him . When Tejo arrives, she asks Fateh about what is going on between him and Jasmine.

Fateh gets disappointed and just when he is going to make Tejo understand everything, Angad arrives. Fateh lashes out at Tejo. Fateh and Angad get in a fight. Tejo stops Fateh and leaves with Angad. The next day, two parties come face to face. Some workers get in a fight. Tejo and Fateh resolve the matter. While doing so the tucked pen drive falls from someone's shirt. Everyone sits to watch the good deeds of Khushbeer. In the end, the pen drive plays intimate scenes of Fateh and Tejo from Holi. Tejo stands shell-shocked.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo doubts Jasmine and Fateh