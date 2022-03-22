Udaariyan, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Tejo and Fateh’s togetherness invites death of someone

Today’s episode begins with Rupy mentioning about party leader inviting him for a talk. Rupy asks Tejo to have breakfast with him. Meanwhile, Fateh sets the tent outside. Tejo heads out to see what is happening. She sees Fateh and tells him Papa will beat him if he sees Fateh there. Rupy is not able to find the scooter’s keys and he is getting late. Tejo spills tea over his shirt. Rupy goes inside to change. She asks Satti to look in the kitchen. Dilraj sees a tent outside. Rupy gets furious on seeing Fateh. Tejo comes with the keys. Rupy takes everyone’s phones.

Rupy bangs the door close. Fateh stands holding the ‘Sorry’ board. Tejo says Rupy’s behavior is strange as he also took cordless along. Jasmine and Simran get Gurpreet to talk to Rupy once. Dilraj demands pasta so that Tejo can go out. But Satti makes Tejo understand that Rupy has asked someone to keep an eye on them. Fateh sees the guard outside. Sweety informs Jasmine that her marriage is fixed. She told a renowned Pandit from Moga will help her with the kundali’s flaws. Jasmine thinks the Pandit can solve Tejo’s and Fateh’s problem.

Fateh seeks help from Buzzo on a video call. Buzzo, Mahi, Simran, and Amrik leave to be with Fateh. Jasmine tells Buzzo about the Pandit. But she asks him to keep things to himself till things get better. Meanwhile, Bebe asks Tejo not to worry and let Fateh fight for love. Fateh dances with Amrik, Mahi, and Simran. Dilraj comes out with his bicycle. He pretends to be hurt. Dilraj winks at Tejo. The guard takes him to the hospital. Satti asks Tejo to meet Fateh. Back there, Jasmine asks Pandit if Tejo and Fateh are meant to be together. Pandit says that if they get together, either of them or someone close to them shall die. Jasmine sits shocked. The episode ends.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

