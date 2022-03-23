Udaariyan, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Tejo distresses Rupy

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine asking Panditji for a solution to unite Tejo and Fateh with no implications. Back out there, Tejo scolds Fateh for taking this grave step to convince Rupy. Fateh says he can endure heat, rain, and everything for Tejo. Panditji asks Jasmine to prepare food with pure ghee and distribute it to the poor through Fateh. Tejo cannot see Fateh’s sufferings. Fateh requests her to do this for Rupy. Meanwhile, Angad sees Jasmine with Buzzo. He gets skeptical and thus, keeps an eye on Jasmine. Jasmine packs food for Fateh and even cooks for the poor.

Buzzo offers food to Fateh but he refuses to eat. Fateh gets hurt while working. Tejo gets paranoid sitting inside. Meanwhile, Rupy comes. He smirks at Fateh telling him he shall see for how many more days he will stay like this. Buzzo asks Fateh to offer food to the poor. Jasmine and Buzzo also accompany him to the temple. Jasmin prays things to be in favor of Tejo and Fateh. Back there, Rupy plans on how to make Fateh leave. He thinks Angad is a diamond for Tejo while Fateh is a mere stone. Rupy calls Angad and invites him home. Angad agrees.

Tejo asks the family to divert Rupy so she can give food to Fateh. Dilraj comes to Fateh and tells Tejo has packed food for you. Fateh tells him to inform Tejo to have his share of food. At night, it starts raining. Tejo comes to meet Fateh. They get drenched. Fateh tells her to be in the house. Tejo replies even he should be in his house. He tells her that this is the house as Tejo is with him. Tejo seeks permission from Fateh to leave. Fateh stops her telling she doesn’t want her to leave. As Tejo is about to leave, she slips. Fateh holds her and Rupy shouts at Tejo. The episode ends.

