Udaariyan, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Tejo vows to never meet Fateh

Today’s episode begins with Tejo and Fateh clad in dupatta, living their rain moment. Rupy shouts at Tejo and destroys every signboard Fateh prepared. Meanwhile, Angad comes. Rupy lashes out at Tejo for being with Fateh. Tejo says it was raining heavily and thus, she just went to make sure he is okay. Angad backs Tejo telling Rupy that she must have helped anyone. Rupy worries Fateh might misuse Tejo’s innocence. He asks Tejo to swear on him that she will never meet Fateh. Tejo takes the vow. She runs into her room and thinks to herself that she won’t meet Fateh but how will she stop her heart from thinking about him?

Rupy asks God to forgive him. Back there, Khushbeer asks Gurpreet to call back Fateh. Gurpreet refuses telling him she is with Fateh in this fight. Jasmine leaves to meet Tejo. Angad asks Fateh to stop fighting as you he cannot win love but earn it. Fateh asks him to step back. Angad warns him that maybe the doors closed for Fateh might open for him. Fateh tells that he has already entered Tejo’s heart and this is all that matters. Jasmine reaches Sandhu's house. Tejo hugs her crying. Jasmine asks her why she swore the oath.

Tejo replies that this is the only way she can help Rupy and Fateh. Jasmine tells her this is not going to be easy. Tejo says she can break her heart into a thousand pieces to save the hearts of her loved ones. Rupy agrees to meet Angad. Satti asks what is this new drama of Angad. Rupy says if Tejo meets Angad often, she will understand he is far better than Fateh. Satti smirks telling him that he is misusing Tejo’s love for him. Buzzo reaches the Sandhu house all drunk. Not being completely conscious, Buzzo is about to spill what Pandtji told. Jasmine is shocked discerning this.

