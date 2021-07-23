Wagle Ki Duniya completes 100 episodes; Lead actors Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati thank audience

The Sony Sab’s show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kiseey has managed to entertain the audience with its storyline. The show has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. It features Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati in the lead roles. Recently, the show has completed 100 episodes. The whole cast and crew members were very happy and celebrated the achievement. Lead actors Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati thanked viewers for their support and love.

Sumeet Raghavan who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “There are many reasons why the audience loves us so much. The credit goes out to the storyline and the atmosphere that we have all built on the sets. From making a conscious decision to avoid preachy content to building amazing bonds off-screen, it all reflects well on-screen in the interest of all generations. Aanjjan ji and Bharati ji on the sets never fail to surprise us with the hard work and motivation they bring daily.”

Adding further, Pariva Pranati said, "I'm glad that we continue to inspire more and more people by the day. Recently, a fan from the United States of America got in touch with us, mentioning how we have impacted her and her family's life, it was truly surprising and unexpected. We continue to keep the episodes realistic and contribute from the nuances of daily life, ensuring we always stay connected with our fans. Also, a huge amount of credit goes to our bond that has been built over time.”

As mentioned in the upcoming track, viewers will see Anju Jadhav as a new entry in the show. She will play the role of Kiara Tejwani and will be seen as Rajesh Wagle's new boss. Spilling the beans on her role, the actress said, "I have spent time watching a few movies and series to get a grasp of my character. I have also sought inspiration from . The way she carries herself in her latest Hindi television show, her body language and style is something that I have incorporated for my character, Kiara.”

The lead actor further said, “We continue to give our best and highlight important and relevant topics. Social issues that we bring about have such a high impact amongst our viewers, and it truly assures us that we're giving our best daily.”

