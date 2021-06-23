Wagle Ki Duniya SPOILER: Atharva takes Vandana's scolding by heart; Will she realize his silence?

Viewers will be witnessing a new drama in the Wagle Ki Duniya ki show. There is a new twist awaiting and how will the family handle it?

The Sony Sab channel popular show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The show stars Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles. The show cast had stopped shooting owing to the pandemic but they have resumed shooting now. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Atharva not speaking to anyone and it has left everyone surprised. He is known for talking continuously in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Atharva (Shaheen Kaphi) and Vidyut (Hitanshu Nagai) as their usual curious selves happen to ask a lot of questions to everyone in the family. As soon as any of their questions were answered, Atharva would gear up with another one. Irked by the constant chatter, Vandana out of frustration scolds Atharva for asking so many useless questions saying either he shuts up or she will forever. Atharva takes this scolding by heart and decides that he will not talk to anyone in the future. It leads to him being in a silent frame of mind which surprises the Wagle family.

Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana, said, “As parents, we have so many responsibilities and things to do that sometimes we forget the ones we are talking to is our kids or parents and sometimes say things which can hurt their feelings. I think it is important for parents also to be careful what they say. This episode also gives us a glimpse of such a situation. Our audience will certainly enjoy this upcoming episode a lot as they will witness how the Wagle family puts their heart and soul to convince Atharva to end his mute mood.”

Will Vandana realize that it was her scolding that made Atharva go speechless? Will the Wagle family be able to convince Atharva to end his mute mood?

