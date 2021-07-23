Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?, 23 July 2021, Written Update: Kartik and Sirat blamed for Ranveer's death

At the start of the episode, Chauhan is seen staring at Sirat. On the other hand, Suwarna asks Manish about what Kartik said, Dani is also tensed. Manish informs everyone that Ranveer is no more. All the members of Kartik's family are shocked after the news. Dadi still doesn't believe that he is no longer with them. Kairav listens to the conversation and cries. Suwarna is concerned for Sirat.

The next morning, everyone gets together for the mourning ceremony. Sirat looks at Kartik and recalls Ranvir’s last words. Saroj is very sad and Sirat tells her that Ranvir loved her a lot, and will be upset if she cries. But the very next moment, Saroj slaps Sirat and blames her for killing Ranveer. She also tells Sirat that she did not let him live peacefully and took him away from them. Saroj says, "I regret that I agreed to your marriage". She also blames Kartik for his death. Kartik says that he knows what she is going through but she doesn’t need to blame Sirat. Saroj tells Sirat and Kartik to leave.

Saroj is very upset and blames Sirat that she took her son away from her. She also tells Kartik to take Sirat with him. Manish tries to stop her but she is very livid. Saroj insults Sirat to the fullest. Kartik tells Sirat to pack her bags and come with him, but she refuses, she also says that she cannot leave Saroj in this condition and urges Kartik not to worry. Manish asks Kartik to leave.

After they leave, Chauhan decides to file a case against them. The lawyer tells him to hide the original reason for death. Chauhan says he will blame Sirat but also wants Kartik behind the bars. The lawyer perfectly creates a plan to accuse both of them.

Will Chauhan be successful in his plan? We will have to wait for the next episode to find it out.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

