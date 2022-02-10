Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Preesha accepts Roohi’s scholarship

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Beena that she can’t go back as she’s known as a criminal and she faked her death. Saransh comes back home and Rudra asks him how was his trip to Rohtak. Saransh gets shocked and Rudra asks him if he knows who Roohi’s mother is. Saransh tells Roohi’s mother is an arrogant lady who rejected Roohi’s scholarship. Rudra thinks it’s good that Saransh didn’t meet Preesha or else he would’ve got to know the truth. Rudra assures him that he’s fine and tells him that he loves him a lot.

Saransh gets happy and thinks it would’ve been so nice if Preesha was also there. Beena tells Preesha that Roohi deserves much more than this. Preesha agrees and calls Saransh. He picks up the call and thinks he has heard this voice before and asks who is it. Preesha tells she’s Roohi’s mother and wants to talk to the administrator about Roohi’s scholarship. Saransh gets happy and asks her to send Roohi from the next day itself and tells even Priya can work as a doctor in the school. Preesha thanks him and cuts the call. Preesha tells Roohi that she’s getting admitted into Khurana school and Roohi gets excited and tells she can even meet Rudra.

Preesha worries and asks Roohi to not meet Rudra. Roohi keeps he fingers crossed and promises Preesha. Then, they leave for Delhi. Rudra goes to the kitchen and tells Sharda that he needs to be a good father for Saransh so he has come to bake cookies for him. Sharda gets surprised. He tells he will live for her and Saransh from now on. Sharda gets happy and tells she’ll help him. Vyjayanti asks Saransh where is he going. Saransh tells he’s meeting his friend and leaves. Saransh meets the lawyer and tells him that Preesha accepted the scholarship and even she’ll be the doctor in their school.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

