Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Roohi gets injured

In today’s episode, Preesha runs behind Roohi but Roohi falls and hits her head on the rock. Preesha carries her. Armaan tells he will punish Roohi for always coming into their house. Preesha yells at him to stay quiet as they need to see Roohi’s condition. Rudra sees Roohi’s condition and runs towards her. Armaan asks him what is he doing and asks him to go work. Rudra calls Saaransh and informs him about Roohi’s condition. Raj drops Pihu home and Pihu notices Rudra talking and thinks how does he have such a costly phone.

Pihu confronts Rudra and asks how does he have a costly phone. He shows her his basic handset and tells this is the only one he uses and tells she should get her vision checked. She tells she might’ve been mistaken and leaves. He recalls Raj texting him and informing him about Pihu confronting him so he changed his phone. Rudra goes to the room and Armaan asks him what is he doing here. He tells he was worried for Roohi so he got a herbal mixture. He asks Preesha if he can stay and give the medicine. She agrees. He goes to give the medicine and thinks that this is just pudina chutney.

Roohi opens her eyes and asks Preesha who is she. She tells she’s Preesha. Roohi tells she doesn’t remember her and looks at Rudra and tells he’s her father. Armaan asks Preesha why is Roohi calling Prem (Rudra) her father. Rudra tells even he doesn’t know. Saaransh comes and asks if Roohi is fine. Roohi asks who is he as she doesn’t know who he is. She tells Prem is her father.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

