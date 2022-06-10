Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Preesha finds a way to defeat Revati

Today’s episode begins with Revati laughing at Preesha’s helplessness. She recalls how she planned everything with Rahul to defeat Preesha. Preesha wonders why GPS would lie to her when he is in Revati’s grip. Revati walks in and tells Preesha that she knows she is in turmoil thinking about GPS. Preesha pleads with Revati to spare GPS. Revati shows her the video of GPS being surrounded by bombs. She calls her man and asks to blast them.

Preesha gets shocked to hear the bombs blast. Revati tells her that GPS is alive and warns her to obey her or she won’t see GPS alive. Preesha visits the temple and prays to God that why Revati always wins. Armaan reaches there and asks Preesha what she is doing at the temple. Preesha asks him not interfere in her personal life. The next day, Sharda hires Malti to take care of Preesha. Revati asks Preesha to sign an agreement that she shall hand the baby to her.

Preesha refuses but Revati blackmails her with the life of GPS. Preesha signs the papers. Preesha and Rudraksh attend the Lamaze classes and reach home. Revati asks him about the classes. Rudraksh tells it was difficult at first to follow them but Preesha helped him cope. Preesha affirms that Rudraksh shall become a good father and thinks she won’t let Revati take away her baby. At the same time, Revati’s senior officer walks in and Revati is shocked. He tells Revati shouldn’t have done that and orders the constable to arrest Revati. Everyone is shocked to witness this.

