Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Saransh determined to ruin Rudra’s concert

In today’s episode, Saransh calls Vyjayanti and asks if Preesha got bail. Preesha asks Vyjayanti to lie and she tells him that she couldn’t bail Preesha out. Saransh gets disappointed and cuts the call. She asks Preesha why does she want to hurt her kids. Saransh and Roohi listen to Rudra talking to his investors. The investors tell him that they want his concert to go really well without any problems as they’re ready to invest a lot. Rudra agrees and Roohi and Saransh plan on ruining his concert.

Vyjayanti comes home and Saransh asks her why didn’t she get bail for Preesha. She tells it was difficult as Preesha escaped from the jail and was hiding for 5 years and assures them that she’ll get her out of jail and they walk away. Rudra asks her why did she lie to them. She tells Preesha didn’t want them to know as they would’ve gone to meet her so asks him also to lie. Rudra goes to his room and finds his guitar destroyed and Saransh and Roohi look at him from the window. He takes his other guitar and starts practicing and Roohi tells their plan failed. Saransh tells they shouldn’t let him reach the concert at all. Yuvraj asks Mukhiya to do something about Rudra and he tells he will have him kidnapped and make sure he doesn’t get any more singing offers and Yuvraj agrees happily.

Next morning, Saransh exchanges Rudra’s phone. Rudra goes down and informs Sharda about his concert and she gets happy and wishes him all the best and he leaves. Saransh tells he sent the wrong location to Rudra. Rudra calls Sharda and Saransh switches off her phone thinking he must be calling since he figured out the phone has been exchanged.

This episode has been changed on the channel’s OTT platform.

