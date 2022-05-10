Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi arrests Rudra

In today’s episode, Revathi tells Roohi that she should tell the truth if she doesn’t want her father to suffer. Sharda, Preesha and Saransh run towards Rudra. Saransh cries and tells that’s it all happening because of him. Rudra tells him not to say that no matter what and asks them where’s Roohi. Preesha tells that Roohi has gone in for questioning. Rudra worries. Preesha runs out and informs the media standing outside that Revathi is illegally alleging that her family murdered Dev and tells them that she’s torturing Roohi.

Revathi asks Roohi to tell the truth and Roohi tells her that she went to the terrace and Dev tried to push her but then she fell unconscious. The DIG calls Revathi and asks her to stop the interrogation as the media is pressuring them and asks her to not involve her motherly instincts. She goes out and informs Preesha that Roohi told the truth and asks Saransh to tell the truth. Saransh tells her the truth and Rudra tells that Dev’s fall was an accident. Revathi gets shocked and she receives Dev’s post-mortem reports.

The doctor tells her that Dev was strangled but before that he had an head injury. He gives her a button found near his body and Revathi gets shocked and alleges that Rudra murdered Dev. Preesha tells her that it’s not possible and asks her to accuse after she gets the fingerprints. Revathi asks Preesha if she can prove Rudra innocent. Preesha stands stunned and Revathi arrests Rudra.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

