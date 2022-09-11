Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu confronts Sharda

In today’s episode, Prem gives cotton candy to Preesha and she gets a flashback of Rudra getting him a cotton candy. Kanchan asks her about what Prem is doing and she tells that there’s cotton candy stuck to her hair. Kanchan checks and tells that there’s nothing. Rudra realises that Preesha had a flashback. Prem asks her if she’s remembering someone she loves. Kanchan tells it must be Armaan.

Prem tells that he doesn’t think they both love each other a lot. Kanchan asks why. He tells that they both don’t have the love visible in their eyes beside if two people love each other truly they look at each other with love. Kanchan asks him if he’s an expert. Prema (Vanshika) tells that they love each other a lot but because of their old age. Digvijay goes to Prem’s house and finds a costly phone. He goes to jail and tells Armaan that he’ll get his bail soon but then tells him about the phone. Armaan asks him to expose Prem about him being Rudra’s aid.