Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu confronts Sharda
In the previous episode, Pihu decided to find out the truth between Preesha and Rudra.
In today’s episode, Prem gives cotton candy to Preesha and she gets a flashback of Rudra getting him a cotton candy. Kanchan asks her about what Prem is doing and she tells that there’s cotton candy stuck to her hair. Kanchan checks and tells that there’s nothing. Rudra realises that Preesha had a flashback. Prem asks her if she’s remembering someone she loves. Kanchan tells it must be Armaan.
Prem tells that he doesn’t think they both love each other a lot. Kanchan asks why. He tells that they both don’t have the love visible in their eyes beside if two people love each other truly they look at each other with love. Kanchan asks him if he’s an expert. Prema (Vanshika) tells that they love each other a lot but because of their old age. Digvijay goes to Prem’s house and finds a costly phone. He goes to jail and tells Armaan that he’ll get his bail soon but then tells him about the phone. Armaan asks him to expose Prem about him being Rudra’s aid.
Digvijay comes home and tells Pihu about the same and asks when Prem and Preesha will come home. Preesha tells Prem that she wants to be with Roohi for sometime as she feels good with her. Pihu goes to Sharda’s house and sees the love letters and asks her about the truth about Rudra and Preesha, as Armaan claims that Preesha was tortured by him. Sharda takes her to Rudra’s house and shows their photos and tells that they both loved each other immensely.
This episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein can be watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
