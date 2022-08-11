Yeh Hai Chahatein, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Roohi plans to stay with Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi tells she doesn’t remember anyone but she knows that the gardener is her father. Preesha tells maybe Roohi lost her memory after hitting her head on the stone and tells they need to take her to a neurologist. Rudra feels bad looking at Roohi and blames himself for her condition. Saaransh tells they should take her to a neurologist. Preesha tells even she will accompany but Armaan questions her why. Preesha asks him how can he say that. Armaan tells even he’ll accompany.

Saaransh tells he has informed Sharda and she will bring the neurologist here. Preesha tells that’s good. Later, Sharda comes with a neurologist. The doctor checks Roohi and tells she has amnesia and she has memory loss and asks them to let her rest. Rudra gets shocked. Digvijay, Pihu and Armaan leave the room. Sharda, Saaransh and Roohi get happy and then recall how they planned to fake a fall by Roohi and then she can act like she has a memory loss and only identifies Rudra as her father so she can stay in Armaan’s house and help Rudra in reviving Preesha’s memory.

They discuss how they asked Vidyut’s neurologist friend who decided to help them to revive Preesha’s memory. Preesha comforts Rudra and tells him not to get scared as it must be scary when a random kid comes and hugs a gardener saying it’s her father. Later, Roohi comes and hugs Rudra calling him her father and then whispers the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Roohi gets injured