Yeh Hai Chahatein, 11th July 2022, Written Update: Roohi plans to make Rudra meet Preesha

In today’s episode, Armaan tells Digvijay that he's happy that Preesha agreed to move back to Mumbai. Digvijay tells him that Vidyut is also in the play and what if Rudra sees Preesha. Roohi takes Rudra's old clothes and gives them to him so he can wear them. He tells her that he doesn't wear those anymore after Preesha left him. She tells him that she wants him to look like how he was a year ago. He gives him a hoodie. She thinks Preesha might see him today so she wants him to be in Preesha's favorite clothes. He tells her to go to college with Sharda.

Sharda tells Roohi that Rudra left for a meeting and might not be able to come to college for the play. Roohi gets disheartened. Digvijay hears this and recalls how Armaan made Mr. Oberoi fix a meeting. He calls Armaan and tells him Rudra won't come to college. Vidyut compliments Pihu but she shouts at him in front of everyone. A guy asks him if he actually likes Pihu. Vidyut thinks he will humiliate Pihu in front of everyone to get his revenge. The kids see Preesha and get happy. Armaan thinks he has to do something about Roohi and takes Preesha away.

Roohi calls Rudra and lies to him that she's not feeling well. He cancels his meeting and goes to college. Mr. Oberoi informs Armaan that Rudra left in the middle of the meeting. Roohi tells that Rudra can see Preesha now. Armaan hears this and thinks of doing something. Later, he locks her in a room and decides to take Preesha away from college so Rudrs and Preesha don’t see each other.

