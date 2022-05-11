Yeh Hai Chahatein, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Preesha finds a lead to prove Rudra’s innocence

In today’s episode, Preesha gets determined to find the real murderer. Rakesh goes home and a girl called Nalini sits on his lap. He tells her no one will separate them now as Dev is dead and Rudra is arrested. Back at the police station, the forensic expert tells Revathi the fingerprints around Dev's neck are out but it is not clear as it has been a while since he was murdered. Preesha tells her this is proof that Rudra is not the culprit.

Revathi tells her it's not completely true and she needs solid proof. Nalini visits Rakesh again. He gets tensed. She tells him not to worry as his wife is in the police station and his daughter is at school. Rakesh tells her this is a bad time as he wants to win the political party elections. Nalini tells him she's pregnant. He tells her to abort the baby. She tells him she will expose him. He chokes her and gives her money to abort the baby and warns her not to tell anyone about this. He gives her his jacket and tells her to leave.

Nalini cries sitting near a temple. Preesha sees her and asks her if she wants help. She tells her she's pregnant and that the person she loves doesn't love her back. Preesha tells she's a gynecologist and tells her to take her to the father. Nalini is about to say the name of the father, but a truck comes and hits her. Preesha takes picture of the truck and takes Nalini to the hospital. The nurse gives her the jacket and purse. Preesha finds the buttons on the jacket similar and that one is missing. Preesha visits Rudra at the station and tells him about the jacket and Nalini's story. Rudra tells her it must be Nalini's boyfriend's jacket. Preesha leaves saying she will try to find Nalini's mobile from the hospital.

