Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra finds a lead

In today’s episode, Preesha and Sharda talk about Dev and the possibility of him plotting Preesha’s defamation. Rudra tells he wants to take revenge and Preesha tells he’s mature enough to think with a calm mind. Dev returns home and his dad asks him why’s he late. He tells he was busy with annual day. Then, Aaliya asks him why did he lie and not tell the truth that he’s suspended from school and he tells he lied so his mon wouldn’t feel bad.

The inspector visits Rudra and says there is a possibility for that Dev was behind the planning and he is waiting for the cyber unit to give proof. The next day, Rudra drops Preesha, Saransh, and Roohi to school. Preesha asks Saransh to take care and also calms Rudra down. Revathi comes crying and bumps into her and tells she failed to raise her son properly. Preesha assures her that it's not her fault but it's because of the bad influence of his friends. Preesha asks her what happened but Rudra calls Preesha and informs her that they have got a lead. At the station it is revealed that a defective printer was used to make the poster and they narrow their search down to a cafe.

They see the CCTV footage of the cafe. Aaliya asks Saransh to perform with her for the annual day and says he would have healed by then. Saransh hears Dev and his friends talk about Preesha and confronts him. He punches him after seeing the poster and Dev’s friends record. On the other hand, Dev was found blackmailing Tarun in the cafe.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

