Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Preesha decides to convince Rudra

In today’s episode, Roohi hugs Rudra and tells him that she’s fine and just acting. He gets relieved. Preesha asks the doctor about Roohi’s condition and the doctor tells that she has an internal injury and needs to rest a lot because if she travels or does any work a lot then her condition will worsen. The doctor asks them to let her rest in the room for a few days. Armaan asks why should he keep Rudra’s daughter in his house. The doctor asks if this house is his and he tells yes. The doctor asks him to let Roohi stay here until she gets better. Preesha asks Armaan how can he say this and tells Roohi will stay here until she gets better.

Rudra thinks that Saaransh and Roohi plan better than him and also execute their plans in a good way. Saaransh tells that if Roohi is staying here then even he will stay back to take care of her. Preesha agrees. Sharda tells that Rudra won’t agree especially after the incident that happened with Rudra. Saaransh tells that’s also true. Preesha tells she will talk to Rudra and convince him and he will agree after seeing Roohi’s condition.

Rudra gets shocked and wonders what will he do now as he’s also Prem who works as their gardener. Saaransh tells her that it’s fine as Sharda and he will convince him. Sharda tells she will manage. Preesha tells she wants to talk to him. Armaan asks her why’s she going and reminds her that she gets panic attacks when she sees him. Preesha tells she understands what Roohi is going through because even she went through the same. Armaan tells even he’ll accompany her.

