Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th July 2022, Written Update: Armaan manages to not let Rudra see Preesha

In today’s episode, Armaan locks Roohi in the store room and thinks he has to get Preesha out before Rudra comes and sees her. Roohi bangs on the door. Preesha hears her and tells her she needs to twist the door knob to open it. Rudra gets angry bumping into Armaan but thinks he has to find Roohi first. He asks Sharda where’s Roohi and she tells him that she went to washroom with Saaransh. Saaransh comes back Rudra asks him why didn’t he come back with Roohi and Saaransh tells him that she isn't with him.

Preesha tries to open the door with her hair pin. She opens it and Roohi hugs her. Roohi tells her that she is similar to her mother. Preesha asks her about her parents. Roohi makes Preesha agree to meet her father. Roohi thinks that no one can stop her parents from reuniting. Roohi hears Rudra’s voice and walks towards it. The peons bring a poster between them and before they cross Armaan drags Preesha away. Rudra fails to see Preesha yet again.

Armaan tells her that they have a flight to Mumbai in 2 hours. Preesha thinks about how Pihu told her that Armaan went into a lot of loss during their stay in Delhi so she agrees to leave with him. The play starts and Vidyut recalls how he cut Pihu's dress strings to humiliate her. She gets worried as her dress starts to open up. Vidyut grins. Raj rushes to her rescue and holds her dress.

