Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Rakesh gets caught

In today’s episode, Preesha finds Nalini’s phone and tries to find her boyfriend’s number. Nalini’s mother calls and Preesha picks up the call and informs her about the accident and asks her if she knows anything about Nalini’s boyfriend. Her mother cries and shows a photo of Nalini’s boyfriend. Preesha gets shocked to see that it’s Rakesh and she goes to the police station and meets the truck driver who caused the accident.

She asks him if someone asked him to do it and wonders who must’ve caused the accident. She goes to Rudra and informs him about everything. Rudra tells her they have no proof so he asks her to visit the driver's family. She assures him that she will get him out of jail. She goes there and notices his wife and son leaving. She follows them and sees them entering a school. The nurse informs her that they couldn't save Nalini.

The media surrounds her and she tells them that they saved Nalini’s child and they can find the father through a DNA test. Rakesh sneaks into the hospital to steal the sample and he is caught. Preesha catches him and blames him for Nalini’s death. He tells her that they don't have proof but she informs him that she met the driver's wife. She recalls how she met the wife who told her about how Rakesh paid the driver to kill her. She says this statement will be given in court and calls the media to make breaking news. He calls her a fool and says he will act like he doesn't know her. Nalini comes and he gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

