Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu learns the truth

In today’s episode, Sharda takes Pihu to the room and shows all the photos of Rudra and Preesha together. She shows her sarees, makeup kit, jewellery, etc. and tells Pihu that Rudra loves her so much that he didn’t want to remove anything that reminded him of her. She says that he still kept her belongings hoping that she’ll return back to him. Pihu gets surprised seeing all of this. Sharda tells her that Rudra loves Preesha and that is why he’s staying there as a gardener. Later, Preesha, Roohi, Kanchan, Saransh, Prem (Rudra) and Prema (Vanshika) return back home and Preesha tells Roohi that they had a good trip and thanks her.

Digvijay tells there’s another surprise and shows Rudra’s phone. Prem gets shocked and asks if he’s gifting this phone to Roohi. He asks him how can he gift her this phone as it belongs to Rudra and he found it in Prem’s cupboard. Everyone gets shocked. Preesha asks Prem how is this possible. Digvijay tells that Armaan always told that Prem was Rudra’s aide but no one believed him. Preesha asks Prem how did Rudra’s phone end up with him. Sharda enters and asks Saransh to return Rudra’s phone as he’s searching for it everywhere. She tells that Saransh got Rudra’s phone by mistake. Digvijay gets shocked.