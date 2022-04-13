Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Yuvraj escapes from the hospital

In today’s episode, Rudra asks the owner of the cafe and he tells him that Tarun did putting the flyers. Rudra tells the inspector that he suspects Dev must’ve sent Tarun. Preesha tells she doesn’t want to file a complaint and drags Rudra along. The principal sees Saransh beating Dev and yells at him about his behaviour. Rudra asks Preesha why she didn't file a complaint and she says they don't have any solid proof it was Dev. She gets a call from the principal asking her to come to the City hospital.

Yuvraj is asked to pay the bill now that he has been discharged and is threatened to be sent to the jail if he didn’t pay by 4pm. Rudra and Preesha reach the hospital where Principal informs them that Dev is admitted at a hospital because Saransh physically assaulted Dev. After seeing the video of the fight they are shocked and Saransh tells them that Dev was passing vijay comments about Preesha. Revati walks in and asks what happened to her son and ones she finds out she questions Saransh.

Dev sees his mother and decides to act as if he’s seriously injured and hurts himself with a knife. Preesha explains to Revathi what all has happened till now and about his suspension. She denies everything she heard and points out it's still wrong for him to be beaten up, when they hear Dev scream. Yuvraj hits the ward boy and escapes. Revathi promises to put Saransh in jail and asks the police man to arrest him leaving Preesha and Rudra in shock.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra finds a lead