Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th August 2022, Written Update: Preesha visits the Khurana mansion

In today’s episode, Aryan tries to get out of the Thakur mansion and hides after seeing Preesha. Roohi tells Vidyut to act as if he's gardening. Roohi then tells the watchman to go fix a water tap. Preesha leaves for the Khurana mansion. Rudra rushes to go back to the Khurana mansion. Preesha reaches there and gets flashbacks. Armaan gets stressed thinking she might get her memory back and tells her not to game any stress and tells her that she should go back home. She tells him that she can take any risk for Roohi.

Rudra's car gets stuck in traffic. Sharda brings thali to welcome Preesha. Armaan tells her that she is no longer her daughter-in-law but Preesha agrees to the aarti. Armaan tells Saaransh to call Rudra. Saaransh says Rudra is in his room but he gets Rudra's message saying he is in traffic. Preesha goes to Rudra's room and wonders how she knew where to go to reach his room. Armaan tells her that it's because it's in her subconscious.

Preesha gets shocked seeing her pictures on the wall but then Rudra comes out of the bathroom. Preesha asks him why her pictures are there. He tells her that the happiness and sparkle in her pictures are a sign of his love. He expresses his love for her. Armaan tells Preesha not to fall into his trap. Preesha recalls the video and tells Rudra that Roohi is unwell. Rudra acts and asks what happened to Roohi.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

