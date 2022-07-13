Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Vidyut is arrested

In today’s episode, Pihu gets upset when she has a wardrobe malfunction. Raj comes and holds her dress and tells her to hold her dress when he will silently lay her down. The play ends. The play's director scolds Raj for spoiling the play. Pihu tells him Raj saved her dignity. Raj recalls how Vidyut cut the strings of Pihu's dress when he hugged her. Roohi calls Preesha questioning her why she left without seeing Rudra and tells that because she didn’t meet him this time she will fix a meeting tomorrow at the mall.

Preesha tells her that she wanted to meet her father but she's leaving for Mumbai as she came to Delhi only to make Pihu settle down. Pihu suddenly comes crying. Preesha disconnects the call. Pihu tells her that someone purposely cut the strings of her dress. Raj confronts Vidyut. He tells him that he wanted revenge. Raj tells him that he will tell Rudra about this. Vidyut tells him that he's just a charity case for Rudra so he should shut his mouth. Vidyut tells his friend that he was going to fulfil his revenge by humiliating Pihu but Ram came and saved her.

Police comes there and arrests him. Roohi thinks she should inform Rudra about Preesha as only he can stop her from leaving. She tells him that she has something to say to him but Sharda comes there and informs Rudra about Vidyut being arrested. Rudra goes to the station and the police tell him what Vidyut did to Pihu. Vidyut denies the allegations. Pihu comes there and says she's the one who filed a complaint. Rudra is shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

