Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Malati becomes Preesha’s ally

Today’s episode begins with Preesha feeling hungry at midnight. She doesn’t find Rudraksh by her side and gets paranoid. The kids and Rudraksh surprise her with food stalls outside their house. The kids act as if they are sleepy and leave. Rudraksh asks Preesha if she liked the surprise. Preesha expresses how she was worried when she didn’t find him beside her. Rudraksh assures her to never leave her side. He tells her that Armaan and Revati won’t come in between their love.

Six months passed and the Lamaze classes come to an end. The trainer informs the couple that they have learned all the lessons to take care of the baby. Sharda weaves a sweater for the baby and arranges for the baby shower. She asks Rudraksh to take care of Preesha and Malati shall handle everything. Preesha gets ready for the ritual. Her earring drops and she is not able to pick it up. Rudraksh helps her and imprints a black tikka to cast away evil eyes. Preesha walks down for the function.

The kids make Preesha sit on the sofa. Revati tells Preesha that the baby shall be hers. Malati spreads smoke around Revati’s face and takes Preesha into the room. She tells Preesha that she knows about the contract. She suggests Preesha to let Revati know that the baby was born dead and then Revati won’t ask for the baby. Preesha hugs and thanks her. Preesha endures the labour pain. Malati makes arrangements to get Revati out of the house so she doesn’t get to know about Preesha’s labour pain.

