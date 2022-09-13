Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu agrees to help Rudra

In today’s episode, Rudra tells Pihu that Preesha is losing her memory because of Armaan as he’s feeding her tablets that erase one's memory. She gets shocked and tells this isn’t possible. He tells that’s the truth as he even changed the tablets to enhance her memory and went on the trip so that he can revive her memory. Pihu tells that she wants to believe him but how can she when Preesha claims that he tried to kill her and that’s the last thing she remembers.

She asks him to prove his innocence. He tells he will prove how much he loves Preesha. Pihu agrees to help him and tells she’s only doing this for Preesha’s sake and asks him what will he do as Armaan is getting bail on Monday. He tells that he’s planning to launch Raj and Pihu as he sees how talented they are.