Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Revathi spares Saransh

In today’s episode, Revathi asks the inspector to arrest Saransh as he tried to kill her son. Rudra tells the Inspector that Saransh is one of the trustees of the school and is a good person. Preesha pleads for her son. Revathi asks her what she would have done if she was in her place. Dev acts as if he's in severe pain. Rudra pleads Revathi to send him to jail instead. Revathi does not agree with this. Dev tells he doesn't want to send Saransh to jail as he does not want to stoop as low as him. After a lot of persuasion, Revathi takes back her case, and Preesha thanks her. She yells at Preesha for not bringing up Saransh properly.

Yuvraj wears a ward boy's clothes and tries to get out of the hospital and thinks of meeting Preesha first. Saransh apologizes to Preesha. They met Aaliya and asks her why didn’t she speak out the truth. Aaliya tells them Revathi is a heart patient and the doctor has warned them not to give her tension. She also tells them how Dev blamed his exam failures on Revathi's hospitalizations. Rudra and Preesha comfort her. Rudra and Preesha try to leave the hospital but fans start rushing near Rudra. Preesha gets into the car. Yuvraj goes up to her. She gets angry and asks him what he wants. He tells her he loves her.

She tells him she only loves Rudra. He tells her that she loved him a lot before and that’s why she hid the fact that he murdered Rajiv so that he wouldn't go to jail. Rudra hears this and is shocked. Yuvraj thinks he’s saying this on purpose so Rudra believes him and doesn’t forgive Preesha. Rudra beats Yuvraj and he runs away. Yuvraj then shouts at Preesha for hiding the truth and curses her saying she should have died that day.

