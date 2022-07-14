Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets shocked seeing Preesha

In today’s episode, Pihu tells that she was the one who filed the complaint. Rudra gets shocked. Pihu tells him that his brother never changed and still continued his behavior. Vidyut says Pihu is taking revenge. Pihu slaps him saying he cut her dress’ strings and if it would have fallen then she would have been humiliated front of the eye crowd. He asks her if she has any proof. She tells him she does.

Raj walks in and tells Rudra that he respects his family but he cannot let anyone ruin a woman's dignity. Flashback comes where Preesha calls him and asks him about who did it. She insists on him giving evidence against Vidyut so that he won't do the same to other girls. rudely accepts his crime and tells them tuff that he didn't like Pihu rudely speaking to him so he decided to ruin her dignity. He orders Pihu to take back her complaint. Preesha comes in and tells them that he should be given a serious punishment. Rudra gets shocked seeing her. Kaanchan informs Armaan and Digvijay about Preesha and Pihu filing police complaint. Armaan gets tensed.

Rudra feels happy looking at her and tells her that he searched for her everywhere. She tells him to stay away from her as he tried to kill her. She thinks of the video Armaan showed. Rudra tells her that he would never try to kill her and tells that his whole life was ruined when she left him. He calls her his wife. Preesha tells him that she was his wife but not anymore.

