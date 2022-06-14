Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Revati takes Preesha's baby

Today's episode begins with Malati calling Revati and asking her to save from her husband's torture. Revati suggests she visit the nearest police station. Malati tells her that she tried everything. Revati rushes to the police station. Malati informs the family that Preesha's labour pain has begun. They rush Preesha to the hospital. Rudraksh feels nauseous in the delivery room. He starts vomiting. Saraansh gets worried seeing Rudraksh. Sharda suggests he should rest and get home. Rudraksh gets adamant about being with Preesha.

He tries to be with Preesha but feels dizzy again. The nurse admits him to another room. Sharda and the children leave for home as the nurse asks them not to crowd the hospital. Preesha delivers a baby boy. She makes him wear the taweez as gifted by Rudraksh. The nurse tells Rudraksh that he is suffering from food poisoning. He thinks Preesha must have delivered the baby. The nurse informs him that Preesha has given birth to a boy. However, Rudraksh is not allowed to meet the baby as he may spread the infection.

Malati thinks she shall trick Revati with a dead baby. Revati arrives at the hospital and asks Preesha about the baby. She informs her that the baby was born dead. Revati threatens her to kill GPS and Saaransh if she doesn't reveal the truth. Malati backs Preesha and tells the baby is actually born dead. Revati tells Preesha that she and Rudraksh shall pass from the same agony as hers. Revati walks away telling Preesha that her baby died as she took Dev away from her. Preesha tries to find the baby in a cot. But she is not able to find any baby with the taweez. Meanwhile, Malati hands the baby to Revati and tells it is easy to fool innocent people.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

