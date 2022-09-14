Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Preesha go to Rudra’s party
In the previous episode, Pihu agreed to help Rudra.
In today’s episode, Pihu brings the red saree to Preesha and asks her to wear it. Preesha asks her where did she get it from. She tells that she went shopping and found this saree and bought it for her and asks if she didn’t like it. Preesha calls it pretty and wonders why she feels like she had worn this saree before as Rudra had gifted it to her. She wears the saree and shows it to Pihu. She tells Preesha that she’s looking very pretty. Digvijay comes and asks if they’re going to a party. Preesha tells him they are but it’s a launch party for Pihu.
Digvijay congratulates her and tells her that he’s very proud of her and asks why didn’t she tell him earlier. She tells that the party is at Rudra’s house and he gets angry. Preesha tells him to celebrate Pihu’s success and Pihu tells that she only cares about her career and not the location of the party. Digvijay agrees and Kanchan asks her to enjoy it. Sharda decorates the house, and Rudra is happy to see the arrangements and says it's exactly like their anniversary party.
Later, Digvijay tells Armaan about Pihu and Raj’s launch party at Rudra's place. Armaan tells him that this isn’t good news as Rudra might be doing this to get close to Preesha. Digvijay tells he doesn’t think so as he feels Rudra likes and appreciates Pihu’s skills. Armaan asks him not to forget what kind of a man Rudra is and asks him to go to the party with them to keep an eye on Rudra.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
