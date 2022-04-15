Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra furious at Preesha

In today’s episode, Rudra asks Preesha why did she hide so many things and says he accepted her no matter how many mistakes she did. He asks her why did she the fact that Yuvraj murdered Rajiv and tells her she should’ve just killed him instead of hiding all the truth. She tells that she did love Yuvraj at one point and that’s when he manipulated her to believe that Rajiv met with an accident but later she learned the truth. He yells at her and asks her why didn’t she tell him later and tells even she’s a murderer as she didn’t tell the truth.

He tells he won’t ever forgive her and tells he hates her and walks away thinking he will get Yuvraj punished and won’t ever see her face. Preesha cries. Later, Saransh finds Preesha sitting in the rain and asks her what’s she doing there. She tells she slipped and fell down. Saransh takes her home and she tries calling Rudra but he doesn’t pick up. They reach home and Sharda tells Rudra isn’t picking the call and asks where’s he. She tells he went somewhere. Sharda asks her if they both f fought and she tells no and tells she’ll go change and come. Later, Sharda comes and asks her again if something’s wrong.

Rudra comes and asks her what’s wrong. Sharda asks him why didn’t he pick up her call. He tells he was recording and then tells he doesn’t want dinner. Preesha also tells she didn’t want to eat and goes to the room. Preesha tells Rudra that she got to know the truth later but she married Rudra and was so busy in taking care of the family and was engrossed in his love that she forgot. Rudra asks for can she forget and tells he’ll behave normal outside their room but inside, they both aren’t a couple. He sleeps on the couch.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Revathi spares Saransh