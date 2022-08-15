Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra agrees to Preesha persuading him

In today’s episode, Kanchan wonders why the gardening work isn’t done yet. She goes to call Prem. Roohi tells Vidyut that Kanchan is searching for Rudra but he isn’t there. Preesha tells Rudra that Roohi injured her head as she fell and hit her head on the rock. She tells that Roohi also lost her memory. He acts shocked and Preesha tells that they’re planning to keep Roohi with her until she gets ready. Rudra tells that he won’t let Roohi stay with them since she’s his daughter. She tells that Roohi can’t take any mental stress so it’s better that she stays with them.

After some persuasion, Rudra agrees but Armaan gets suspicious and wonders why he agreed so easily. Rudra tells Preesha that she needs to take Roohi’s blanket or else she can’t sleep. He takes her to the room and drops her saree by mistake. He recalls how he had gifted her the saree to her. She tells that this all looks very familiar to her. Armaan thinks that this is what he was worried about and tells her that they should leave as it’s getting late. He takes her back home. Kanchan knocks on the door. Roohi asks Vidyut to get ready.

He gets ready but she tells him that he’s not looking like Prem at all. Roohi tells Vidyut to act like sleeping. Kanchan opens the door and asks why’s the work not done and asks Roohi why she’s here. Roohi tells she’s with her father but he’s feeling sick. Kanchan gets confused but then tells that she will fire Prem if he won’t finish the work. Armaan and Preesha come back. Rudra sees Vidyut’s missed calls and rushes back and Raj drops him. The light goes off and Rudra tries to sneak in but the lights come back and Preesha sees Rudra.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 13th August 2022, Written Update: Preesha visits the Khurana mansion