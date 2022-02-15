Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Preesha follows the assistant

In today’s episode, Preesha and Rudra reach his house and she tells she’ll take a leave. Rudra tells he’ll book the cab. Yuvraj walks out of Rudra’s house yelling and hides after he sees them. The cab comes and Preesha and Roohi leave. Rudra enters the house and Saransh hugs him and tells he’s happy to see him happy after a long time. Rudra tells he really loves him and tells he’ll go freshen up. Saransh tells he wants to meet Roohi’s mother. Rudra thinks it’s better if he doesn’t meet his mother. Sharda comes and asks how did he get hurt. Rudra tells it’s just a scratch that happened. Sharda thinks she’ll tell Rudra about Yuvraj later.

Yuvraj follows Rudra and Preesha the next day to their school. He asks the watchman why is that lady also going in. The watchman informs him that she’s Dr. Priya who works as a doctor in the school. Yuvraj thinks that he needs to get rid of Rudra. An Assistant brings files from the principal's office and gives it to Preesha and she wonders how can he be so rich after noticing the gold rings on his hands. Then, she starts treating a student. Rudra tells Bunty that there’s been a scholarship scam happening with his fake signatures and tells they need to find out the truth and expose it.

Preesha overhears the assistant speaking to someone and telling them that they need to erase the evidence. Preesha calls Rudra and informs him and he rushes to the school with Bunty. Yuvraj follows Rudra and calls someone to kill him. Bunty stops to fill the air to the tires and Rudra tells them they need to go soon. Rudra goes to Preesha and asks where is he. She tells he’s in the bank. Rudra tells they need to catch him red-handed.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

