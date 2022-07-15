Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets arrested

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Rudra that he tried to kill her and she doesn't want any relation with him. He asks her not to hate her as he can't tolerate it because he loves her so much. She pushes him away and asks him to stay away Preesha faints. Armaan scolds him and asks him to drop irritating Preesha. Rudra drags Armaan and tells him that he knew he was lying. Armaan tells him that he lied for Preesha's sake as she doesn’t like getting anywhere close to him. He tells him that Preesha hates him and that's why she’s wanting to shift to Mumbai.

Pihu tells him that Preesha can't even tolerate him. Rudra asks Armaan were did he do to Preesha that she forgot his existence and is acting rude towards him and she thinks that he killed her. Pihu defends Armaan and tells he couldn’t have done anything wrong. Rudra says he will take his wife home. Armaan tells the police that Preesha is his wife. Rudra says he never divorced Preesha. Armaan recalls how he tricked Rudra for his signature. Rudra says no one can stop him from taking his wife away.

The Police Inspector tells Rudra they Preesha is Armaan's wife and he should leave her and let her go with Armaan. Police puts Rudra behind bars. Sharda talks to lawyer and reaches the station. Sharda gets shocked asks the police inspector to leave Rudra.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

