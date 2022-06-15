Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh learns Revati’s truth

Today’s episode begins with Revati thanking Malati for doing her job so well. Revati asks Malati how she managed to fool the Khuranas. Malati recalls how she spiked Rudraksh’s water and got him food poisoning. Later, she bribed the nurse to give a sedative injection to Rudraksh so he kept sleeping till the morning. Revati congratulates her for being successful with the plan. Armaan walks in. Revati tells him that she got what she wanted and now he shall get Preesha. Revati recalls calling Armaan to Delhi in order to defeat Preesha.

Armaan formed an ally with Revati and lied about his cancer. He also recalls how he called Preesha to the hotel and created confusion between her and Rudraksh. Revati asks Armaan if Preesha saw Anvi. Armaan informs her that Anvi wasn’t in Delhi and he just stuffed pillows under the blanket to fool Preesha. Rudraksh wakes up and thanks Preesha for giving the best gift of his life. Preesha cries and lets Rudraksh know that Revati took away their son. Preesha narrates to him the entire story and tells him she had to do this to save Saaransh and GPS.

Rudraksh lashes out at Preesha for failing yet again and hiding everything from him. Preesha tells him that she resisted because of Saaransh and GPS. Rudraksh asks her why she always gives importance to Saaransh and does not care about her biological son. At the same time, Saaransh walks in and hears their conversation. Saaransh feels sad knowing Rudraksh doesn’t consider him as his son. Preesha asks Rudraksh if he doesn’t consider Saaransh as his son. Rudraksh says she doesn’t deserve the baby. Preesha tells him the same and they continue fighting.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

