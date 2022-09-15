Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra’s identity gets exposed
In the previous episode, Pihu and Preesha got ready to attend Rudra’s launch party.
In today’s episode, Preesha feels restless and isn’t able to sleep. She keeps thinking about the party. Pihu comes and asks her what happened as she hasn’t slept yet. Preesha tells that she is trying to sleep but she can’t as she’s feeling guilty. Pihu asks about what. She tells that she’s feeling guilty about telling Rudra that she loves him and tells that it feels true and also as if it has happened before. She tells that she is Armaan’s wife but yet told someone else that she loves him. Pihu asks her not to feel guilty as she’s a person with genuine interest.
She assures her that she must’ve told it in a flow and asks her to sleep. Pihu makes her sleep and then comes out of the room and Rudra asks if she’s fine and she tells yes. She tells that it’s good he asked her to check up on her. Next day, Digvijay gets Armaan bailed and they both come back home. Armaan comes back and asks Kanchan to distribute sweets to Prem, Prema and the children as well. Kanchan goes to the servants' quarters but doesn’t find him and so she comes back. Rudra arrives at the house as Prem and then asks Kanchan why was she looking for him. Armaan tells he was looking for him and gives him sweets.
Prem asks him why and he replies that it’s because he sent him to jail. Prem tells he doesn’t understand what he means. Armaan removes Prem’s wig and moustache and reveals his true identity. Everyone gets shocked. Rudra tells that he did it for Preesha. She slaps him and Armaan recalls how he sent Digvijay to the party and he found out Rudra proposing to Preesha. Kanchan gets angry at Rudra. Preesha yells at him.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Preesha go to Rudra’s party