Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra’s identity gets exposed

In today’s episode, Preesha feels restless and isn’t able to sleep. She keeps thinking about the party. Pihu comes and asks her what happened as she hasn’t slept yet. Preesha tells that she is trying to sleep but she can’t as she’s feeling guilty. Pihu asks about what. She tells that she’s feeling guilty about telling Rudra that she loves him and tells that it feels true and also as if it has happened before. She tells that she is Armaan’s wife but yet told someone else that she loves him. Pihu asks her not to feel guilty as she’s a person with genuine interest.

She assures her that she must’ve told it in a flow and asks her to sleep. Pihu makes her sleep and then comes out of the room and Rudra asks if she’s fine and she tells yes. She tells that it’s good he asked her to check up on her. Next day, Digvijay gets Armaan bailed and they both come back home. Armaan comes back and asks Kanchan to distribute sweets to Prem, Prema and the children as well. Kanchan goes to the servants' quarters but doesn’t find him and so she comes back. Rudra arrives at the house as Prem and then asks Kanchan why was she looking for him. Armaan tells he was looking for him and gives him sweets.