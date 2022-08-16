Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets back to being Prem

In today’s episode, Rudra sees Preesha, Armaan and Kanchan in the parking lot. Armaan asks him why did he come to their house. Rudra tells that he came to meet Roohi. Armaan tells him that he could’ve come the next day. Rudra asks him if he can’t even meet his daughter after he learns that she’s injured. He tells that even he’s a father and can surely understand why he has come to meet his daughter. Preesha tells Armaan that he should let him meet Roohi. Kanchan tells she’s with the gardener Prem in the servant’s quarters. Rudra tells he’ll go and talk.

Rudra reaches the house and meets Roohi and gets happy. He tells her how he managed to reach back on time. She gets happy. Pihu asks Preesha why’s she sad. Preesha tells that it was weird how she knew the entire Khurana Mansion and saw her photos hanging on the wall and she didn’t even look sad. Digvijay and Armaan overhear them. Digvijay tells Roohi might be acting like she has amnesia and tells they should throw her out of the house. They decide to go to Roohi and even Kanchan joins them. Rudra gets tensed when he hears the knocking and gets dressed as Prem. Vidyut acts like a chair and covers himself with a cloth.

Armaan asks where’s Rudra. Prem tells someone came and told he was Roohi’s father but then he left. Kanchan sits on Vidyut thinking it’s a stool. Roohi tells Prem is her father. Kanchan asks Prem to finish her work. and then they all leave. Rudra helps Vidyut escape through the window later. Then, Pihu asks Raj about Rudra and Preesha’s fight. Saaransh and Roohi decide to make Preesha take them out for ice cream.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra agrees to Preesha persuading him