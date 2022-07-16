Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra learns about Preesha’s truth

In today’s episode, the lawyer comes and tells he has coke to bail Rudra out. Sharda tells the inspector that the Judge knows Rudra well and knows he won't do anything wrong. The Inspector releases him. Vidyut blames Raj for the problem and Raj says he just wanted to support the truth. Sharda is confused.

Rudra sees Roohi crying and asks her what happened. She tells him everything about how she planned on making him meet Preesha and also tells him that she’s leaving Delhi. She tells him how Preesha has a panic attack on hearing Rudra's name. He tells her that Preesha hates him now. Roohi tells him Preesha has forgotten everything. She tells him that Preesha didn't know who her children were. Rudra promises to bring Preesha back and says Armaan is behind her memory loss. Saaransh comes there and says he will support him because of Preesha and forgive him for breaking his heart.

Sharda comes and asks if Preesha's coming back. Rudra says he will explain. Pihu feels guilty seeing Preesha's condition. Digvijay comes and says he booked the morning flight. Preesha wakes up and recalls the police station incident. Armaan sur assures her that Rudra won't trouble her again. He gives the pills to her and thinks that because of this she will completely forget Rudra.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

