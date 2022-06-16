Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th June 2022, Preesha marries Armaan

Preesha confronts Rudraksh that he keeps pointing out at her mistakes and never trusts her. Rudraksh tells her that everything is going in the wrong direction from the time she has entered his life. Preesha asks him if he did right by keeping Revati at home. Rudraksh asks if she has a proof that Revati took their baby and not Armaan. Preesha tells him that he is not helping at the moment and they are not comfortable. Rudraksh leaves the hospital and reaches home.

At home, Sharda prepares to welcome the baby. Rudraksh asks her to stop everything as the baby isn’t going to come. He narrates the entire story to Sharda. Sharda tells him that she understands his pain but Preesha is more miserable as she carried the baby for nine months. She tells Rudraksh that he shouldn’t have left her in this condition and rather consoled her. Rudraksh tells her that he will bring Preesha home. At the same time, GPS enters and tells them that Revati kidnapped him. Rudraksh runs to the hospital to receive Preesha.

Preesha becomes adamant in finding her baby. Armaan injects her with sedatives and she gets unconscious. Armaan takes her and leaves a letter. Rudraksh reaches the hospital but finds Preesha to be nowhere. He finds a letter that reads she is leaving him because they are not compatible. One year later, the servants make arrangements according to Preesha’s order. Rudraksh struggles to make his tie. Preesha enters Armaan’s room and helps him wear the tie and reveals he is her husband now. Ruhi helps Rudraksh. Preesha asks Armaan to come down as guests are waiting for their anniversary party.

