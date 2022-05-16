Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi meets Vasudha

In today’s episode, Inspector gives Rudra and Preesha's family details to Revathi. She finds out that Vasudha hasn't talked to Preesha for the past 5 years. Preesha tells Rudra that they should start preparing for the wedding. He tells her that he agreed to the marriage only because of Roohi. The kids come there and ask them if they were fighting. Rudra says they were just talking. Roohi reminds them tomorrow is their engagement. Rudra doesn't like any of the designer's ideas.

Roohi asks him to finalize one thing as they don’t have time. He also picks an outfit for Preesha and leaves. No one likes the outfit. In the market, a guy tries to steal Vasudha's bag but Revathi catches him. Revathi tells her that she's the police commissioner. She tells Vasudha that she looks familiar and asks her if she’s Preesha’s mother. She tells her that she's Preesha's friend and is staying in the Khurana mansion. She also tells her about Preesha and Rudraksh's engagement.

Later, Vasudha scolds Preesha for not telling her about her remarriage. Preesha tells her that she didn’t tell anything because there’s nothing in their relationship. She explains everything to her. Sharda comes and tells her to stay in the mansion till the marriage. Rudra gets ready but Roohi pours water on his outfit. She tells him that she will do something and leaves. Revathi gets to know that Rudraksh and Preesha will sit on the moon. Revathi asks the staff to loosen the bolts of the moon and make it look like an accident.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Rakesh gets caught