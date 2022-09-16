Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra fails to expose Armaan

In today’s episode, Armaan recalls how he went to the outhouse with Digvijay and saw that the door was locked from the inside so he decided to peek in to find proof against Rudra and he saw that the wig and moustache were out and then he realised that Prem is none other than Rudra. So he decided to expose him. He asks Rudra how could he do this even after knowing Preesha’s condition and asks how can he snatch his wife. Pihu tells that Rudra isn’t at fault and asks him to explain.

Armaan asks her if she’s supporting Rudra now. Preesha tells that there’s no need for any explanation as the truth is in front of her. Rudra tells that she will realise soon that he isn’t a bad person and it’s Armaan who is ruining her life by giving her medicines that are erasing her memory. Preesha tells that Armaan loves her a lot and wouldn’t do anything like that and he’s giving her medicines for her mental health. Armaan asks Rudra to prove himself.