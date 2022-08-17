Yeh Hai Chahatein, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan furious at Rudra

In today’s episode, Preesha agreed to take Roohi and Saaransh for ice cream. Rudra (Prem) walks towards them and Roohi asks him also to accompany them for ice cream. Rudra tells no and asks them to go and come. Roohi insists on him coming along and Preesha also invites him. They all go to eat ice cream. Rudra drops ice cream on Preesha’s nose and she recalls a similar incident. She tells that this has happened before. Rudra feels happy thinking she’s getting visions and recalling her past. Saaransh asks her not to think so much. Preesha recalls another incident and tells that she felt this has happened before.

They all eat ice cream and enjoy out and then return back home. The next day, Digvijay tells Armaan that he saw Preesha, Roohi and the kids going out in the night and he’s sure that this is Rudra’s plan to get Preesha and her kids closer. Armaan tells that he will threaten Prem to leave and ask Rudra to take his kids back. Raj and Pihu learn dance choreography but he struggles to follow the steps. Vidyut comes and tells he will learn the steps and make it easy for Raj to learn.

Vidyut dances with Pihu and Raj looks at them and gets jealous. He walks away and Pihu looks for him. Roohi decides to redo an incident to revive Preesha’s memory. Rudra comes and tells Preesha that Roohi is calling her for help. Preesha rushes and Roohi tells that she wants to use the washroom but she wants Preesha to sing utilise she can pee. Preesha tells she sings badly but then starts singing. Rudra thinks that she still sings badly.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra gets back to being Prem