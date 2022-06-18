Yeh Hai Chahatein, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Armaan brainwashes Preesha

Today's episode begins with Armaan and Preesha attending the guests. Digvijay and Kanchan appreciate Preesha's arrangements. Preesha meets Pihu. Pihu shares a secret with Preesha. Digvijay takes Armaan to the side and introduces him to some guests. Preesha hears someone talking about Rudraksh's concert. The memories flash back and Preesha slaps a servant. Preesha falls unconscious. Armaan asks Preesha if didn't take the medicine. Armaan gives her pills to erase her memories.

Rudraksh after his concert gets over races with Vanshika. He loses the race. He reminds Vanshika that he is her boss and she is just her opponent. Vanshika tells him she shall meet him tomorrow. Ruhi asks Rudraksh if he lost the race again. Rudraksh tells yes. They talk for some time and then Ruhi leaves. Digvijay and Kanchan walk to Preesha and ask if she is fine. Armaan tells that she heard Rudraksh's name and thus, lost her temper. He cooks up a story that Rudraksh smartly took his place and married Preesha.

After the marriage, Rudraksh abused her and he is still torturing her mentally. Armaan has brainwashed Preesha that Rudraksh abused her while they were married and he is a bad man. Preesha recalls her marriage with Rudraksh. Armaan asks her to rest and not think about it. Rudraksh has alcohol and remembers the times he spent with Preesha. He recalls their last fight and cries as his anger snatched away the love of his life. He falls asleep on the bed. Ruhi walks to him.

